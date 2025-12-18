Water Street Tampa expanding with new entertainment district in downtown

The Brief Downtown Tampa is growing with a new entertainment district. It will include a 3,500-seat concert venue for new or up-and-coming artists. There will also be a 250-room hotel, 100,000 square feet of dining and retail and 1,000 parking lots.



Soon, Tampa will have a new spot to see concerts. The parking lot across the street from Benchmark International Arena will become a small concert venue that will allow new artists to have a sell-out show in Tampa.

What we know:

The venue will hold 3,500 people and is designed for smaller, up-and-coming artists to have a chance to sell out a stadium while they work to perform in larger venues.

It is part of a larger entertainment district. There will also be a 250-room hotel, 100,000 square feet of dining and retail space and 1,000 parking spaces.

The new concert venue and entertainment district will be in the lot across the street from Benchmark International Arena on Channelside Drive, located between South Morgan Street and South Jefferson Street.

What they're saying:

"I'm excited about new development, more things to do around town, and just makes the city more attractive to tourists and stuff," said Stacy Weaver of Riverview.

The venue will be managed by Vinik Sports Group, which manages many teams and locations, including Benchmark International Arena and the Yuengling Center.

In a statement, the CEO, Steve Griggs, said, "A venue of this size provides much needed flexibility for booking more artists and world-class shows to our region."

"I think it's a positive to bring more to the city and bring in a variety of things and interests for people," said Katie Malley of Tampa.

This is a continuation of the Water Street Project, and it is being developed by the same group, Strategic Property Partners. In a statement, Josh Taube, the CEO, said, "Water Street Tampa was designed to evolve, and this entertainment district is the next step in completing the larger vision."

The other side:

Parking was a key concern for people FOX 13 spoke to on and off camera. The group is adding 1,000 parking spots with this project, a move many agree with.

"If they're taking away parking, I think they should add some parking somewhere," Weaver said.

"I know there's plenty of parking garages, but it can get a little bit overwhelming," Malley said.

Some are concerned about traffic.

"I do worry a little bit about the traffic," Malley said. "Sometimes it gets chaotic down here to begin with, but I think that can be a positive thing."

Others not so much.

"The traffic is already terrible," Weaver said. "So, the traffic for me isn't an issue."

What's next:

We are still multiple years out from seeing an artist take the stage at this new music venue. Construction is planned for 2027, but there's no word on a potential opening date.