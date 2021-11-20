‘We have to go before the cops get here’: 2 accused of making racial slurs, beating Black man in Citrus County

Robert Lashley, 51, of Brandon and Roy Lashley Jr., 55, of Dunnellon, were arrested after they allegedly made racist remarks toward a Black man and beat him with a fiberglass-cased axe handle outside a Family Dollar Store, according to arrest reports.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was walking away from the store, located at 9581 North Citrus Springs Blvd., on Wednesday when he heard a man calling him racial slurs from the parking lot.

The victim told deputies that Robert Lashley ran across Deltona Boulevard and began punching him in the face. Once Robert Lashley got him to the ground, the victim said he hit him multiple times while standing over him. Then, according to the victim and witnesses, Roy Lashley ran over to them and began hitting him with an axe handle.

According to the arrest report, a witness heard Roy Lashley tell Robert Lashley, "Come on, we have to go before the cops get here."

A K9 deputy stated that when he tried to detain the pair, Roy Lashley kicked the deputy in the legs and tried to throw him off balance. The deputy said Roy Lashley also refused to comply with commands after he was placed in the back of the patrol car.

Roy Lashley has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer with violence without violence. Robert Lashley is facing a misdemeanor battery charge.

The victim said he did not know the Lashley's. It is unclear if or how Robert and Roy Lahsley are related.

