'Welcome to Florida’: 8-foot alligator greets Philadelphia couple that recently moved to Florida

The Brief A couple who recently relocated from Philadelphia to Florida discovered an eight-foot, 300-pound alligator sitting in their driveway Sunday. The homeowner attempted to nudge the muddy reptile away using a pool noodle, which prompted the alligator to hiss back. State wildlife trappers safely captured and relocated the alligator.



A recent move from Philadelphia to Florida came with an unexpected welcome package for one local couple: an eight-foot alligator resting under their driveway golf cart.

Unexpected welcome

The backstory:

Allan Hofmann was returning from walking his dog Sunday morning when he spotted the 300-pound reptile lounging near his vehicle. He and his wife Sandy believe the alligator cut through the couple's backyard from a nearby preserve, as he was covered in mud.

Allan Hofmann initially tried to nudge the animal along using a pool noodle. The alligator responded by hissing, he said. They called 911.

Credit: Sandra Hofmann

Trappers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission arrived shortly after, hosing down the muddy reptile before safely securing and relocating it.

What they're saying:

"We got that a lot from our neighbors saying, 'Oh, welcome to Florida,'" Sandy Hofmann said. "At first, I wasn't as scared as I should have been because I'm not used to them ... but it was scary because if he started moving around, even if anybody walked behind him, he jolted up."

Credit: Sandra Hofmann

The alligator left visible claw marks on the concrete driveway. The couple said they hope their story serves as a warning for other newcomers to keep a safe distance from local wildlife.