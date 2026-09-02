Tampa federal agents seize 22,000 ancient artifacts in one of agency’s largest busts

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The Brief Federal agents in Tampa seized over 22,000 artifacts in one of the largest antiquities smuggling busts in agency history. Evaluators believe the recovered items date back 1,000 to 5,000 years across ancient Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean. Local university experts are assisting investigators with identifying and authenticating the massive collection of stolen history.



Federal agents in Tampa have seized more than 22,000 artifacts from Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean as part of an ongoing investigation into international antiquities smuggling, officials announced.

ICE states the recovered property includes Greek and Roman coins, terracotta pots, vases, statues, weapons, jewelry, trinkets and mosaic picture frames.

Tampa antiquities seizure

What we know:

More than 22,000 ancient artifacts were intercepted by Homeland Security Investigations Tampa, working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and HSI's Cultural Property, Art and Antiquities division.

The massive recovery marks one of the largest seizures in HSI history, according to reports.

Officials say preliminary evaluations reveal the items may have originated from ancient civilizations between 1,000 and 5,000 years ago.

Courtesy: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Black market investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not named any specific suspects or criminal networks involved in the operation. Officials have also not disclosed the total financial value of the seized items or specified exactly where agents confiscated the property.

University partner research

What's next:

According to ICE, because there is no field-testing for antiquities unlike narcotics, HSI partners with experts at local universities to identify and authenticate objects. Reports say faculty and research teams from the University of South Florida and the University of Pennsylvania are providing specialized analysis, historical context and conservation support.

Agents will work alongside domestic and international partners to return genuine artifacts to their original countries, according to officials. Experts noted that authenticating every single piece in the massive collection will take considerable time.

"The identification and authentication process for so many pieces will take some time to complete," said Senior Advisor Mary Cook of HSI International Operations’ Cultural Property, Art and Antiquities Program. "The artifacts in this case that are determined to be genuine will be one of a kind, and HSI wants to take every step necessary to ensure a civilization’s history is preserved for generations to come."

Official quotes

What they're saying:

"Preserving cultural heritage is not only a matter of law enforcement, but also a commitment to history and humanity," said HSI Tampa acting Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs. "The trafficking of cultural property not only robs civilizations of their heritage, but also channels money into transnational criminal organizations, results in international financial crimes and, in some cases, even funds terrorist activities."