Westin Rocky Point hotel fire under investigation

A fire broke out at the Westin Rocky Point hotel around 9:20 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Tampa Fire Rescue, when crews arrived the hotel was in the process of evacuating the guests.

Firefighters said they found heavy smoke coming from the 13th floor of the 16-floor hotel.

They located the source of the fire inside a guest room and quickly put it out.

An investigator from the fire marshal's office is on the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

There were no injuries reported at the scene.