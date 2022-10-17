Whale steals fisherman's catch off New Jersey shore

A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey were not expecting to have their day interrupted by a huge whale breaching right next to their boat.

They caught the moment on camera when fish began flying out of the water near their boat, trying to escape the huge sea creature.

Zach Piller said he and his father Doug had been out fishing Monday and Tuesday, but on Wednesday, October 12, they had both woken up with a "strange feeling about whales," Zach said.

The pair spotted sharks and dolphins earlier in the day, but when Zach pulled out his phone to take a video of his dad’s catch, he captured the whale instead.

Zach said his father managed not to lose his fish, and "wasn’t fazed at all."