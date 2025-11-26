What did Thanksgiving cost 50 years ago?
TAMPA - In the 1970s, inflation may have been the word of the decade. People also had to contend with a shortage of oil that led to rationing and long lines at gas stations.
Through much of the decade, people complained about rising prices.
The backstory:
In the FOX Archives we found a story where a reporter went to a grocery store in 1975, and she was armed with a pocket calculator.
Here is a portion of the story:
"Stuffing seems to be pretty standard, 69 cents to fill a large turkey, cranberry sauce 39 cents, store brand rolls 49 cents, candied yams 45 cents, and the marshmallows to go with them ran 39 cents."
By the numbers:
The contents of her shopping cart totaled $15.71.
Fast-forward to 2025, the American Farm Bureau Federation says a Thanksgiving dinner for up to 10 people costs around $55.
1970s inflation led to government wage and price controls.
