What did Thanksgiving cost 50 years ago?

A Thanksgiving dinner for a family was $15.71 in the 1970s. Turkey was $9.80 and candied yams were 39 cents. Through much of the decade, people complained about rising prices.



In the 1970s, inflation may have been the word of the decade. People also had to contend with a shortage of oil that led to rationing and long lines at gas stations.

The backstory:

In the FOX Archives we found a story where a reporter went to a grocery store in 1975, and she was armed with a pocket calculator.

Here is a portion of the story:

"Stuffing seems to be pretty standard, 69 cents to fill a large turkey, cranberry sauce 39 cents, store brand rolls 49 cents, candied yams 45 cents, and the marshmallows to go with them ran 39 cents."

By the numbers:

The contents of her shopping cart totaled $15.71.

Fast-forward to 2025, the American Farm Bureau Federation says a Thanksgiving dinner for up to 10 people costs around $55.

1970s inflation led to government wage and price controls.

