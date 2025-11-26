Expand / Collapse search

What did Thanksgiving cost 50 years ago?

Published  November 26, 2025 5:45pm EST
Economy
Looking back at Thanksgiving prices

FOX 13's Lloyd Sowers took a deep dive into the history of Thanksgiving to find how much the holiday used to cost.

The Brief

    • A Thanksgiving dinner for a family was $15.71 in the 1970s.
    • Turkey was $9.80 and candied yams were 39 cents.
    • Through much of the decade, people complained about rising prices.

TAMPA - In the 1970s, inflation may have been the word of the decade. People also had to contend with a shortage of oil that led to rationing and long lines at gas stations. 

Through much of the decade, people complained about rising prices.

The backstory:

In the FOX Archives we found a story where a reporter went to a grocery store in 1975, and she was armed with a pocket calculator.

Here is a portion of the story:

"Stuffing seems to be pretty standard, 69 cents to fill a large turkey, cranberry sauce 39 cents, store brand rolls 49 cents, candied yams 45 cents, and the marshmallows to go with them ran 39 cents." 

By the numbers:

The contents of her shopping cart totaled $15.71. 

Fast-forward to 2025, the American Farm Bureau Federation says a Thanksgiving dinner for up to 10 people costs around $55.

1970s inflation led to government wage and price controls.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by FOX Archives and the American Farm Bureau Association.

