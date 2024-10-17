Expand / Collapse search

What is that smoke in St. Petersburg?

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  October 17, 2024 3:03pm EDT
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A fire at a St. Petersburg scrap metal yard could be seen for miles on Thursday afternoon. 

Few details have been released, but the St. Petersburg Police Department says the fire broke out at St. Pete Scrap Metal, located at 2550 30th Ave. N. 

Police are assisting the fire department with traffic in the area. Several roads are closed near 30th Ave N and 26th St. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

