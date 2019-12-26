Where to recycle your Christmas tree

Christmas trees need to be properly disposed of.

Several cities and counties have released information to help residents know where to take their trees.

Pasco County: Recycled trees can be chipped into mulch, chopped into firewood or relocated as wildlife habitats – just remember to remove all decorations, tinsel and metal hooks.

Trees can be dropped off daily from December 26, 2019, until January 12, 2020, during normal business hours at any of the following locations:

John S. Burks Memorial Park - 13220 Gene Nelson Boulevard

Sam W. Pasco Recreational Complex - 39835 Chancey Road

Veterans Memorial Park - 14333 Hicks Road

Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park -10500 Wilderness Park Road

Anclote Gulf Park West - 2305 Baillie’s Bluff Road

Pasco Class III site - 14606 Hays Road

Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park 5401 Land O’Lakes Blvd

Wesley Chapel District Park7727 Boyette Rd

For more information about recycling in Pasco County, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/181/Recycling.

Clearwater: The city of Clearwater's Solid Waste/Recycling Department will collect trees curbside on regular residential yard waste collection days.

To prepare Christmas trees for recycling, residents should remove all decorations, including holiday lights, hooks, garland and tinsel from the trees and set them at the curb separately from regular garbage or recyclables. They should not be put in the black barrel or in plastic bags.

Advertisement

Residents in apartment complexes and condominiums can place trees near their garbage dumpsters, in an area free from obstructions. Then, they should call (727) 562-4920 to set up a collection.

Hillsborough County:

Pickup at the CurbCurbside pickup of live Christmas trees is available to county solid waste customers by following these steps:

Remove all decorations, lights, and tinsel;

Cut the tree trunk, limbs and branches into sections no longer than 4 feet and no wider that 6 inches in diameter; and

Place curbside on your regular yard waste collection day.

Drop it Off at Hillsborough County: Take trees directly to one of the following Yard Waste Processing Facilities:

346 Falkenburg Road in Tampa

13001 U.S. 41 in Gibsonton

8001 W. Linebaugh Ave. in Tampa

The County's yard waste sites are open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until 5 p.m., with the exception of holidays. The sites will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Customers are required to have a photo I.D. and their current property tax bill showing the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Disposal Assessment to access the Yard Waste Processing Facilities, and they must be able to unload the trees themselves. Customers should also remove all decorations, lights, and tinsel. Artificial trees are not accepted at the yard waste sites.

For information about your local Christmas tree disposal, contact your solid waste provider.