Wildlife rescue warns against using rat poison after East Lake dogs ingest rodenticide

The Brief Recent heavy rains spread rodenticide from one yard across multiple properties in an East Lake neighborhood, according to Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue. A local pet owner rushed her dogs to the vet after witnessing them eating the poison, which can cause severe internal bleeding in pets and humans. Experts advise using traps rather than poison to protect non-intended animals or people.



Wildlife experts in the Tampa Bay Area are warning residents about the hazards of rat poison after two dogs ingested rodenticide.

East Lake rodenticide poison threat

The backstory:

Barbara Walker, a wildlife rehabilitator with Tampa Bay Raptor Rescue, said she was alerted to the incident after an East Lake resident saw her dogs eating rodenticide and rushed them to an emergency veterinarian. Walker also got calls about sick and dead squirrels and rats nearby.

She said the recent rain caused the rat poison to spread from an East Lake neighbor’s yard to other properties.

"Rodenticide poisoning ... can act rather quickly," Walker said. "Your dog may have a stomachache. It may not want to eat. It may be lethargic, or it may vomit, and if it vomits, especially a bright green color, that would be right away to the vet because prompt treatment can save animals that have ingested things they shouldn’t."

Courtesy: Barbara Walker

The poison can cause severe internal bleeding in pets and people.

Experts warn that rodenticide runoff can find its way into neighboring yards, water sources and delicate ecosystems like the nearby Brooker Creek Preserve.

Safe pest control alternatives

What you can do:

To prevent secondary poisoning and accidental exposures, experts recommend using traps instead of poison. If poison must be used, experts stress selecting types that are less likely to affect non-target species and ensuring it is contained.

Walker also warned if you see a dead animal, call her at 727-798-2385, or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922) to properly dispose of it. If another animal eats it, the poison will spread elsewhere.

"I am a permitted wildlife rehabilitator. I will come pick it up, and I will make sure that it gets frozen and then either tested or incinerated properly because of that secondary issue," Walker said.

FOX 13 reached out to the FWC regarding the East Lake incident and is waiting to hear back.