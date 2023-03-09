Winter Haven crews to remove second plane from lake following deadly midair collision

One of the two planes involved in a midair collision Tuesday was retrieved from Lake Hartidge in Winter Haven by the following afternoon. Thursday, the remaining plane – which was submerged 21 feet underwater – is expected to be removed.

NTSB officials will be looking at the bodies, the planes, and the environment as part of the investigation. Authorities said – based on preliminary details – the pilot of the Piper PA-28 Cherokee fixed-wing plane was practicing touch-and-go maneuvers, which are skills pilots learn for landings and takeoffs.

The other, a Piper J-3 Cub high-wing seaplane, was heading toward Lake Jessie, where Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base is located.

Seaplane removal on Wednesday, March 8.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, both collided above the lake.

MORE: Winter Haven plane crash victims identified as loved ones pay tribute

The victims were identified the following day: 78-year-old Lou DeFazio of Texas and 67-year-old Randall Ebert Crawford of Pennsylvania were operating the seaplane.

Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base honored the men in a Facebook post, saying DeFazio was an instructor and dear friend while recognizing Crawford as a seaplane enthusiast and long-time customer.

Officials said 24-year-old Faith Irene Baker and 19-year-old Zachary Jean Mace were in the second plane. Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the plane was being operated by Sunrise Aviation on behalf of the college.

Baker’s church honored her in a social media post on Wednesday morning asking people to pray for her husband and parents as they navigate through this difficult time. Baker is the one in the middle with a plaid shirt and black jeans.

Boaters are being asked to avoid Lake Hartridge until further notice.

A full preliminary report from NTSB is expected to be released in the coming weeks. A full and final report could be completed in 12-18 months.

NTSB is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.