Crews search for survivors after 2 small planes collide near Winter Haven Regional Airport

Two small planes have collided in Winter Haven, prompting a large response from local first responders.

The scene is taking place at Lake Hartridge near the Winter Haven Regional Airport. Officials are searching the water for survivors.

Details about the number of passengers or possible injuries had not been reported by first responders.

Crews search for survivors of Winter Haven plane crash

The cause of the collision is unknown.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.