Winter Haven plane crash victims identified as loved ones pay tribute

Tributes are pouring in for the four people killed Tuesday afternoon when two planes collided midair over a Winter Haven Lake.

The victims include Faith Irene Baker, 24, Zachary Jean Mace, 19, Randall Ebert Crawford, 67, of Pennsylvania, and Lou DeFazio, 78, of Texas.

Officials say Baker was a pilot and instructor with Sunrise Aviation. She was in a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane with Mace, who was a student at Polk State College. Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say the plane was being operated by Sunrise Aviation on behalf of the college.

Baker’s church honored her in a social media post on Wednesday morning asking people to pray for her husband and parents as they navigate through this difficult time. Baker is the one in the middle with a plaid shirt and black jeans.



DeFazio and Crawford were together in a Piper J-3 Club which was operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base.

The Base took to social media on Wednesday to honor the two men.

Both planes remained in the water on Wednesday morning.

The post calls DeFazio was an instructor and dear friend while recognizing Crawford as a seaplane enthusiast and long-time customer of the Base.

Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base added that it is working with local authorities, the FAA and NTSB as the investigation continues.

Both planes remained in the water Wednesday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office expects the planes to be pulled from the lake at some point on Wednesday.

A view from SkyFOX shortly after the crash shows one plane that is partially submerged. Officials say the second plane is 21 feet under the water.

Aerial view of partially submerged plane after crash.

The routes that the planes were on and the cause of the crash is unknown.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) along with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Office of Accident Investigation and Prevention will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash.

A boat near a partially submerged plane following crash.

A representative from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says authorities have secured the area so the FAA and NTSB can take over.

Boaters are being asked to avoid Lake Hartridge until further notice.