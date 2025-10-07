Winter Haven home significantly damaged after kitchen fire

The Brief A Winter Haven home was significantly damaged after a kitchen fire sparked, according to firefighters. Firefighters were able to bring it under control with help from Polk County Fire Rescue. However, the home now has "significant" fire and smoke damage. Two adults and three children live at the home, but they weren't home at the time of the fire.



A Winter Haven home was significantly damaged after a kitchen fire sparked Tuesday afternoon, according to firefighters.

What we know:

The Winter Haven Fire Department said they responded just before 4:30 p.m. to the home on Foxboro Lane SW. They said crews found heavy smoke and fire conditions that started in the kitchen, and extended into the dining room, living room and attic spaces.

Courtesy: Winter Haven Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to bring it under control with help from Polk County Fire Rescue. However, the home now has "significant" fire and smoke damage.

Two adults and three children live at the home, but they weren't home at the time of the fire. According to Winter Haven fire, no one was inside the home when this happened.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents, according to crews.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.