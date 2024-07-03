Winter Haven man arrested for manslaughter after man found dead

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A Winter Haven man was arrested and charged with manslaughter after authorities say a gun he was holding fired and hit another man.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, Valan Michael Ray Tyner, 20, is behind bars. Police responded to a home at around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

They arrived to immediately begin life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators immediately swept the home since one of the occupants of the home, Tyner, said he thought maybe the shot came from outside the home. They quickly learned, though, that there were no signs of a projectile entering the home from outside.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and interviewed the other four people living there separately. They all said they were either on the phone or asleep in the other room when they heard a loud pop and saw Tyner carrying the victim out of a bedroom into the living room.

Investigators found evidence of the victim being shot inside the bedroom, directly off the living room, with the gun that was found on the bed. Tyner told investigators he was cleaning the gun when it ‘went off.’

But they didn't find any cleaning supplies inside the room where he said he was cleaning the weapon.

Tyner was arrested and charged with one count of manslaughter with a weapon and booked into the Polk County Jail.

"This is a tragic incident that changed the course of many lives," said Police Chief David Brannan. "We have a young man deceased, his family grieving and another young man facing serious charges for an act that appears to be negligence in the handling of a firearm. Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved."