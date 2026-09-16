Winter Haven woman mistakes bat for mouse as Polk County records 6th rabies case
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Winter Haven woman was advised to seek medical treatment after a bat she mistook for a mouse tested positive for rabies, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Polk County Rabies Exposure
What we know:
PCSO said a resident on 8th Street in the Eloise area picked up what she thought was a mouse in her yard on Sept. 10. Deputies say the woman realized the creature was actually a bat.
Animal control officers recovered the bat and sent its carcass to the state laboratory. Test results received on Tuesday confirmed the bat had rabies, prompting officials to notify the woman and advise her to contact the Department of Health for medical treatment.
Health Safety Advisory
What we don't know:
Officials have not publicly confirmed whether the woman received a bite or scratch before realizing she was holding a bat. It is also unclear if any pets or other residents in the neighborhood came into contact with the infected animal.
Animal Control Guidance
What you can do:
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office warns members of the public to never approach any wild or stray animal acting in an unusual or suspicious manner.
If you suspect that you, a family member, or a pet has been exposed to a potentially rabid animal, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Section immediately at 863-577-1762.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, who detailed the animal control response and state laboratory test results.