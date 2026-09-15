Tree service crew rescues man pinned under truck in Brandon

The Brief A tree trimming crew in Brandon rescued a man after a truck fell on top of him. The workers used a Bobcat, a jack, and cinder blocks to lift the vehicle 6 to 8 inches to free him. Paramedics transported the injured man to a local hospital.



A tree trimming crew was on the job in Brandon, when the workers jumped into action to help a man trapped underneath a truck.

Brandon truck collapse rescue

The backstory:

Matt Chaney, the owner of Grand Oaks Tree Service, and his crew were doing tree service work at a home on Alafia Boulevard on Monday.

Chaney says a woman suddenly came running around the corner screaming.

"Didn't speak any English and started using her hands, motioning that something was going wrong," he said. "As she got closer, I could hear the panic in her voice and, yeah, I knew something was wrong. You don't have to know English, Spanish or anything like that to know when there's something wrong or somebody needs your help."

What they're saying:

Chaney says he followed her and as they ran back around the corner, he saw a man pinned underneath a truck.

"It was something out of a movie really," he said. "The guy was trapped underneath the truck, and you couldn't see his head or his chest or anything like that. It was just his legs out front there. I think what happened was the jack, because it was on a slope, a slight slope, the jack had slipped."

Chaney says he grabbed a jack while some of his other workers grabbed cinder blocks. His brother jumped on their Bobcat machine that they'd been using down the street.

"Just the lip of the bucket was able, luckily enough, to get a piece of metal, the metal bumper, and get just enough of it, thank God, and it lifted it up six to eight inches and we were able to pull the guy out," he said.

Someone else called 911 and paramedics took the man to the hospital.

Pinned driver medical status

What we don't know:

FOX 13 is working to learn more about the man who was trapped under the truck.

His current medical condition is unknown right now.