First Amendment group accuses Polk County Sheriff's Office of online censorship

The Brief A national free speech group claims the Polk County Sheriff's Office is engaged in unconstitutional social media censorship. Animal rights activists reported being blocked and having comments hidden after criticizing county animal control policies online. Sheriff's officials are reviewing the allegations, while the group demanded a full policy revision by Wednesday.



A national free speech watchdog is demanding the Polk County Sheriff's Office stop blocking online critics and rewrite social media policies that allegedly violate the First Amendment.

Polk County social media policy

What we know:

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) claims deputies illegally hide comments and block users who criticize the agency on Facebook. Several animal rights activists reported censorship after posting criticisms regarding county animal control policies.

FIRE Program Counsel Brennen Vanderveen said policy rules banning inappropriate, offensive or trolling comments are unconstitutionally vague.

First Amendment free speech standards

What they're saying:

Vanderveen noted that legal precedent protects harsh or disagreeable public comments on government pages.

"The Supreme Court has been clear that the government can't ban speech just because it's perceived as offensive. The Supreme Court has even said giving offense is a viewpoint. When you're specifically banning comments because they're offensive or their perceived tone is too harsh, those are just the types of judgments the First Amendment doesn't allow governments to make," Vanderveen said.

Sheriff's office response deadline

What's next:

The watchdog group gave the agency until Wednesday to respond to its letter and offered to rewrite the social media rules for free.

A spokesperson said the sheriff's office is reviewing the letter and evaluating the concerns. Meanwhile, FIRE reported that officials have already unblocked several animal rights activists.

Government agency online moderation

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed how many total user accounts were previously blocked or hidden under the current policy.

It remains unclear if the agency will accept the watchdog group's offer to assist in drafting new guidelines.