Woman arrested for stealing over $20,000 from dead person: PSCO

The Brief A woman was arrested for stealing over $20,000 from a dead person, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The victim, Joanne Polecki, died on July 12, 2023. After her death, deputies say 44-year-old Marisa Viano used the victim's credit card and sent Zelle payments to herself.



A woman was arrested for stealing more than $20,000 from a dead person, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The victim, Joanne Polecki, died on July 12, 2023.

What they're saying:

After her death, deputies say 44-year-old Marisa Viano used the victim's credit card and sent Zelle payments to herself.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Video surveilence shows Viano at the Countryside Verizon store, using the victim's card.

READ: Pinellas patient told she was exposed to measles after emergency room visit: ‘A little scary’

In total, PCSO says Viano stole more than $20,000 in just one month.

Charges

Scheme to defraud

Fraudulent use of personal identification information

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: