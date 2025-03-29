Woman arrested for stealing over $20,000 from dead person: PSCO
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - A woman was arrested for stealing more than $20,000 from a dead person, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, Joanne Polecki, died on July 12, 2023.
After her death, deputies say 44-year-old Marisa Viano used the victim's credit card and sent Zelle payments to herself.
Video surveilence shows Viano at the Countryside Verizon store, using the victim's card.
In total, PCSO says Viano stole more than $20,000 in just one month.
Charges
- Scheme to defraud
- Fraudulent use of personal identification information
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
