A woman is dead after being found shot in Tampa on Thursday, according to investigators.

Tampa police say officers responded around 10:30 a.m. along South Trask Street in South Tampa.

Detectives say they're speaking with everyone involved in the shooting, which police call an isolated incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

