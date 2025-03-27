Woman rescued from burning hotel room after falling asleep while smoking: PHFR

The Brief Palm Harbor Fire Rescue says a woman fell asleep while smoking in bed, causing a fire in her hotel room. It happened early Thursday at The Vue Lake Tarpon off U.S. 19. Officials say a neighbor broke down the door and rescued the woman, who then went to the hospital.



A neighbor rushed to rescue a woman whose hotel room caught fire after officials in Palm Harbor say she fell asleep while smoking in bed.

The backstory:

According to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue, crews responded early Thursday to The Vue Lake Tarpon off U.S. 19.

Officials say the fire alarm sounded and the sprinkler system helped put out the flames as a neighbor broke down the door and got the woman out.

Photo courtesy: Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.

Paramedics took the woman to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, fire rescue said.

What they're saying:

PHFR released a statement saying: "This incident is an example of the importance of fire sprinklers and a working fire alarm system. The sprinkler system contained the fire to one room and protected the rest of the building from the fire. This is a tremendous save by the building's internal fire suppression system and should be noted."

The Source: This story was written with information from Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.

