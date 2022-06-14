Woman seriously injured after being hit by car on Bayshore Blvd in Tampa

article

A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a car on Bayshore Boulevard near South Magnolia Avenue in Tampa, police said.

The Tampa Police Department has confirmed the southbound lanes of Bayshore Boulevard near South Magnolia Avenue are shutdown.

Police said the woman in her 20's was on a scooter when she tried crossing the road. That's when she was hit by a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

Tampa police did confirm the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.