Woman trying to get on PSTA bus run over and killed at Clearwater Mall

A woman fell underneath the back wheel of a PSTA bus before being run over and killed in the Clearwater Mall parking lot on Saturday evening, according to Clearwater police.

What we know:

Investigators say the victim, 39-year-old Angela Wymer, was trying to get the driver's attention by banging on the side of the bus as it pulled away from the stop.

Wymer was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

No other information has been released.

