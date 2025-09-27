Boy on bike seriously injured after being hit by car in Palm Harbor: FHP
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - An 11-year-old boy on a bike was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Florida Ave. near County Road 1, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Investigators say that the boy, from New Port Richey, was heading west on Florida Ave. approaching County Road 1 when he failed to stop at the stop sign.
The driver of a Honda CRV, a 17-year-old girl, was heading north on County Road 1 (Omaha Street), approaching Florida Ave. when the crash happened.
The front left of the CRV hit the victim, and he was knocked off his bike.
What we don't know:
An update on the boy's condition has not been released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
