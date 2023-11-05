Women's pro soccer team unveils name and logo in Tampa

article

Team officials announced the new name, colors and logo of the soccer team coming to Tampa during a community event in Ybor City on Saturday evening.

The Tampa Bay Sun Football Club will be the first women's professional team in the Bay Area, but officials hope it won't be the last.

President of the Tampa Bay Sun, Christina Unkel, said that the community was asking for something like this.

"We've been looking for something like this that resembles who we are, what we look like and what we're passionate about, it makes you run through walls," shared Unkel.

Unkel said the Tampa Bay Sun was named by the community. According to the club's website, they are still working on a mascot idea that will be announced in coming months.

The Sun will begin competing in the USL Super League next August. The team previously announced that it will play its first seasons in an upgraded and expanded waterfront stadium in Downtown Tampa that's shared with Howard W. Blake High School.

