Tampa Bay women's soccer team proposes partnership for temporary stadium at Blake High School

Beginning in August of next year, a Saturday night out in Tampa could include drinks at Armature Works and then a quick trip across the Hillsborough River to catch a professional women's soccer match.

On Wednesday, Super League Tampa Bay officials announced their plans to play their first several seasons at an upgraded Blake High School soccer field.

Plans include adding 3200 seats, opening up walkways, and creating a vibrant atmosphere for fans. While the soccer team, which has yet to be named and will kick off in August 2024, would only play there temporarily, the improvements to the stadium would be permanent.

Officials said those improvements would benefit Blake High School students, as well.

"Developing that stadium, working with them to make sure there's zero interference with students and if anything, elevating and growing their program," Super League Tampa Bay President Christina Unkel said.

The Super League says the build would be fully funded by them; in other words, no tax dollars will be needed.

The league considered locations in St. Pete and all over Tampa but settled on Blake due in part to its central location to Tampa's growing urban core. They're still working on finding a permanent stadium site.

"As we look at the stadium, this is a win for downtown," said Tampa Downtown Partnership Interim President Shaun Drinkard.

The plan to play at Blake High School hinges on approval by the Hillsborough County School Board. They’ll vote on October 17.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor expressed her approval of the proposal at a press conference Wednesday morning.

"To bring in a women’s team is very exciting for me personally, and I know for everyone in our community," said Mayor Jane Castor