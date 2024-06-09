Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash in Hardee County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 31-year-old Wauchula woman died after a crash early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 29-year-old Arcadia woman was driving her SUV the wrong way in the northbound lane of US-17, south of East Broward Street, just after 3:00 a.m.

According to officials, the Wauchula woman was driving her SUV north in the inside northbound lane of US-17, approaching East Broward Street.

READ: 1 dead after near head-on crash in Citrus County, FHP says

Troopers say the front of the SUVs collided. According to authorities, the Wauchula woman died at the scene of the crash.

Authorities say the wrong-way driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

A 43-year-old Lakeland woman who was a passenger in the Wauchula woman's SUV was seriously injured and a 29-year-old Bowling Green man had minor injuries, according to FHP.

The crash is still under investigation.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter