1 dead after near head-on crash in Citrus County, FHP says

A 56-year-old Inverness man died at the scene of a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Dodge Ram being driven by a 20-year-old Weeki Wachee man was headed east on CR-480 around 1:45 p.m.

According to FHP, the 56-year-old man was headed west on CR-480 in a Toyota Tundra. Authorities say west of South Meredith Avenue, the Dodge crossed the center line of the road for unknown reasons and hit the Toyota nearly head-on.

After colliding, troopers say both trucks rotated and stopped in the westbound lane and northern grass shoulder respectively.

FHP did not say if the 20-year-old Weeki Wachee man or his two passengers, a 27-year-old Spring Hill man and a 19-year-old Cocoa man, were injured.

