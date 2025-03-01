Wrong-way driver dies after multi-car collision on Belcher Rd. on Friday: FHP
PALM HARBOR, Fla. - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Palm Harbor on Friday night after a driver drove the wrong way on Belcher Rd., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
Investigators say it is unknown why the Toyota Tacoma was heading southbound in the northbound lanes. The driver, a 68-year-old Tarpon Springs man, later died from his injuries.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
The two other drivers involved were transported to local hospitals after the crash.
What's next:
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
