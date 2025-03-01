Wrong-way driver dies after multi-car collision on Belcher Rd. on Friday: FHP

The Brief A wrong-way driver is dead after a multi-car collision on Belcher Rd. Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators say it is unknown why the Toyota Tacoma was heading southbound in the northbound lanes. The two other drivers involved were transported to local hospitals after the crash.



One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Palm Harbor on Friday night after a driver drove the wrong way on Belcher Rd., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say it is unknown why the Toyota Tacoma was heading southbound in the northbound lanes. The driver, a 68-year-old Tarpon Springs man, later died from his injuries.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The two other drivers involved were transported to local hospitals after the crash.

What's next:

An investigation is underway.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: