Wrong-way driver dies after multi-car collision on Belcher Rd. on Friday: FHP

Published  March 1, 2025 1:41pm EST
Pinellas County
    • A wrong-way driver is dead after a multi-car collision on Belcher Rd. Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Investigators say it is unknown why the Toyota Tacoma was heading southbound in the northbound lanes.
    • The two other drivers involved were transported to local hospitals after the crash.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Palm Harbor on Friday night after a driver drove the wrong way on Belcher Rd., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators say it is unknown why the Toyota Tacoma was heading southbound in the northbound lanes. The driver, a 68-year-old Tarpon Springs man, later died from his injuries.

The two other drivers involved were transported to local hospitals after the crash.

What's next:

An investigation is underway.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

