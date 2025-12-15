3 in custody after holding man at gunpoint in St. Pete: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Petersburg police took three men into custody on Monday afternoon after police say they held a man at gunpoint.
What we know:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, witnesses reportedly saw the trio holding the man at gunpoint around 12:20 p.m.
Police said two men forced the victim inside his apartment at 1315 4th Ave N and barricaded themselves inside. A third suspect, according to officers, stayed outside as a look-out.
The suspect and victim exited the apartment initially, according to police.
The second suspect surrendered at 2:06 p.m.
Nobody was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identities of the men in custody.
It is unclear why the suspects allegedly held the man at gunpoint and forced him inside the apartment.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.