3 in custody after holding man at gunpoint in St. Pete: Police

St. Petersburg police took three men into custody on Monday afternoon after police say they held a man at gunpoint.

What we know:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, witnesses reportedly saw the trio holding the man at gunpoint around 12:20 p.m.

Police said two men forced the victim inside his apartment at 1315 4th Ave N and barricaded themselves inside. A third suspect, according to officers, stayed outside as a look-out.

The suspect and victim exited the apartment initially, according to police.

The second suspect surrendered at 2:06 p.m.

Nobody was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the men in custody.

It is unclear why the suspects allegedly held the man at gunpoint and forced him inside the apartment.