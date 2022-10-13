‘You deserve the death penalty’: Florida leaders decry life in prison sentence for Nikolas Cruz

Loved ones of Parkland shooting victims publicly denounced and expressed anger following the jury's recommendation for a life in prison sentence for Nikolas Cruz, who shot and killed 17 people on Valentine's Day in 2018.

Leaders across Florida, including Governor Ron DeSantis, also expressed frustration with the verdict.

"I think that if you have a death penalty at all, that is a case where you're massacring those students with premeditation and other disregard for basic humanity, you deserve the death penalty," he said during a press conference on an unrelated issue in Cape Coral.

Charlie Crist, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, also disagreed with the jury's decision.

"There are crimes for which the only just penalty is death," Crist tweeted. "The Parkland families and community deserved that degree of justice. I will continue to pray for healing for the families and every person impacted by this tragedy."

Jared Moskowitz, who previously served as the director of Florida Division of Emergency Management and is now the Democratic nominee to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District, attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He served in the state legislature immediately following the 2018 massacre.

"He should die 17 times!" he tweeted.

Gov. Rick Scott, who was the governor at the time of the mass shooting, also disagreed with the decision, saying "…many of us find it hard to understand how such brutal crimes could be met with anything but the most severe punishment allowed under our laws."

Benjamin Thomas, the jury foreperson, told WFOR that three jurors ultimately voted against the death penalty, with one of them being a "hard no" on the decision and another two ultimately choosing to vote against it as well.

"It didn't go the way I would've liked or the way I voted but that's how the jury system works," Thomas said. "I didn't vote that way so I'm not happy with how it turned out, but everybody has the right to decide for themselves. It is a moral decision on their own; some of the jurors just felt that way."