Young Charlotte County deputy killed in I-75 DUI crash will be laid to rest

article

The loved ones of a Florida deputy will be giving their final farewell as he is laid to rest Wednesday. Charlotte County Deputy Christopher Taylor was struck and killed by a driver – two days before Thanksgiving – who was later arrested for DUI.

Deputy Taylor was working a traffic stop along Interstate 75 in Punta Gorda when the driver lost control of her Jeep and collided into his patrol vehicle which was sitting on the outside shoulder, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he passed away. Taylor was 23 years old.

Courtesy: Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

The young deputy joined the sheriff's office less than a year ago.

His funeral will be held Wednesday morning at the Babcock Ranch Field House located at 43281 Cypress Parkway in Punta Gorda. His parents and fiancée are expected to speak.

PREVIOUS: Florida deputy dies after being struck by vehicle on I-75; Massachusetts driver arrested for DUI

There will also be a procession afterward to his final resting place. The gravesite service will be private.

Donations can be made to Deputy Taylor's family here.