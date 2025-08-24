Child pulled into storm drain after water main break: SCSO

The Brief A young child was pulled into a storm drain in Sarasota on Sunday night. It happened on Bahia Vista Street around 6 p.m. The condition of the child is unknown at this time.



A young child was pulled into a storm drain in Sarasota after a water main break in the area.

What we know:

Sarasota County deputies say it happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday on Bahia Vista Street next to Sarasota Christian School.

They say children were playing near a culvert when one child was pulled into the drainage system due to the strong water flow.

The child was pulled about 100 yards in the fast-moving water. The fire department responded and pulled the child to safety. The child is at Sarasota Memorial Hospital receiving medical care.

The condition of the child is unknown.

What's next:

The area where the incident happened is closed as crews work to address the water main break issue.