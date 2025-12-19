Duke Energy customers shocked by unexpected deposit fees added to electric bills: ‘It’s crazy’

The Brief Some Duke Energy customers were surprised by added deposit fees on top of their monthly electric bills. Customers have taken to social media to express frustration, sharing screenshots of deposits ranging from $170 to $350. A spokesperson for Duke Energy said customers with deposits on their accounts may be subject to annual reviews.



Some Duke Energy customers across the Bay Area say they’re doing a double-take after opening their electric bills this month and finding unexpected deposits added on top of what they already owe.

Several customers told FOX 13 they are being charged deposits that are sometimes two to three times the amount of their regular monthly bill, creating financial strain during the holiday season.

What they're saying:

"It’s crazy," said Largo resident Tasha Helms, who has lived in the same apartment for 11 years and is enrolled in Duke Energy’s budget billing program.

Helms said her normal electric bill is about $107, but this month Duke Energy told her she must also pay a $295 deposit, nearly three times her bill.

"That’s completely out of my budget," Helms said. "It’s very stressful when you’re already dealing with other things and then have to come up with extra money during the holidays. It’s very difficult."

Helms said she paid a deposit when she first moved in more than a decade ago and was surprised to learn she now has to pay another.

"I paid a deposit 11 years ago," she said. "They told me I have to pay another one because its been so long."

Helms is not alone. Customers have taken to social media to express frustration, sharing screenshots of deposits ranging from $170 to $350.

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to Duke Energy for clarification. A spokesperson said customers with deposits on their accounts may be subject to annual reviews.

"A customer who has a deposit on his or her account may be subject to an annual review, through which we confirm the deposit is two times their average monthly bill amount," Duke Energy said in a statement. "If it’s less, the difference is billed to the customer — though the amount can still be credited back to the account after nine months of good payment history."

When asked why the company would add another financial burden to customers who are already lagging on their bills, Duke Energy said it encourages customers to explore available assistance options.

"We understand our customers may be facing financial challenges, and we encourage them to take advantage of the many assistance programs we offer, including flexible payment plans," the company said.

Dig deeper:

Attorney Charles Gallagher said while the timing of the deposits may feel harsh, Duke Energy is legally allowed to require them.

"The timing does seem a bit curious," Gallagher said. "But they’re within their rights as far as making sure they have adequate security on accounts if they’re providing power."

Gallagher said there’s also little elected officials can do to force the company to change course, even as some local governments grow frustrated with Duke Energy.

Clearwater is currently considering ending its partnership with Duke Energy, and some leaders in St. Petersburg have suggested the city should explore similar options.

Still, Gallagher said local governments’ leverage is limited.

"The city can lean on Duke and say, ‘Our citizens are having problems, please be more responsive,’" he said. "But at the end of the day, there’s no real card they can play to make them do anything."

Warning about deposit scams

Gallagher also warned customers to be alert for scams tied to deposits.

In legitimate cases, he said, the deposit will appear directly on a customer’s bill, and they may also receive a letter.

"Duke Energy will not call you demanding immediate payment of a deposit," he said.

What's next:

Customers who have questions about their bills or deposits are encouraged to contact Duke Energy directly and ask about payment plans or assistance programs.

