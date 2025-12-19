Search continues for missing Largo man with dementia

The Brief Petro Kuqo has been missing for one week after walking away from his Clearwater apartment. Largo police say they continue to search on the ground, in the air and in nearby waterways. Family urges the public to check home security cameras across Pinellas County.



Friends, family members and Largo police are still searching for a Largo man with dementia who disappeared one week ago.

The backstory:

Petro Kuqo, 87, walked away from his apartment on Oak Trail West in Clearwater and vanished last Friday.

According to Largo police, Kuqo was last seen around 9 a.m. Friday, December 12, wearing a gray pajama-style shirt, dark sweatpants and black shoes. He has dementia, does not speak English and recently moved to the area.

A short surveillance clip showing Kuqo shuffling slowly through his apartment complex is the only confirmed sighting police have. Chief Mike Loux said the investigation has included ground searches, drones, canines, aerial support and multiple days of water searches behind the complex.

Courtesy: Largo Police Department.

"We’re asking for the local community… to remain vigilant. Keep your eyes open, check your video surveillance systems," Loux said. "No information is too small, and even the smallest detail may help us find him."

Dig deeper:

Police say they’ve searched sheds, vehicles, wooded areas and waterways surrounding the complex. Divers were deployed midweek, and a boat team returned Thursday.

Investigators have also reached out to hospitals and nearby agencies and are collecting security video from surrounding neighborhoods and businesses.

Courtesy: Largo Police Department.

Despite the time that has passed, Loux said investigators remain hopeful. "We haven’t found anything bad at this point… and our hope is that hopefully he found shelter somewhere or somebody is giving him shelter."

What they're saying:

Kuqo’s granddaughter, Elena Mita, is pleading with residents countywide to check their cameras.

"At this point, we don't really know where he could be. There haven't been any clues or sightings," she said. "Even if you're not in Largo… please just continue to keep an eye out."