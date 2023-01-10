Youth American Grand Prix ballet semifinals brings dancers from around the world to Tampa

The world's largest ballet competition just wrapped up in Tampa, where the stars of today meet the stars of tomorrow.

Hundreds of dancers participated in the Youth American Grand Prix semifinals over the weekend at the Straz Center. The event featured workshops, classes in the opportunity to advance to the finals where dancers audition for scholarships.

One of the world's top contemporary dance instructors was at the competition, which tours the country year round, ending with a final competition in the spring.

"Grand Prix… specializes in all ballet and contemporary dancers from around the country and this was the first stop of their training for the 2023 season," King said.

The goal of the Youth American Grand Prix is to usher in the next generation of dancers, with leadership from those who have mastered the art.

"It helps them to accomplish is getting to perform and compete in front of ballet masters from all over, from New York and Europe. It also has a wonderful opportunity for them to receive scholarships to year round programs, summer intensives, and some actually will go off to be hired into companies," King said.

The winners of the Youth American Grand Prix receive scholarships to continue their education and skills in the art of dance.