2 people seriously injured in plane crash at Zephyrhills Municipal Airport

Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash at Zephyrhills Municipal Airport on Thursday, according to Pasco County authorities.

Pasco County Fire Rescue and the Zephyrhills Police Department are on the scene of the plane crash. Two people were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries following the crash.

Authorities said the FAA and NTSBY have been requested to the scene to complete the crash investigation.

Officials have also closed South Avenue from Airport Road to Sixth Avenue due to the crash.