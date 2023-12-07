St. Pete police officer arrested for domestic battery

A St. Petersburg police officer was arrested this week and charged with domestic battery, according to authorities.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested Officer Christian Collins on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge on Tuesday night during his off-duty hours.

Officer Collins has been placed on administrative assignment during his court proceedings, police said, and then he will undergo an internal investigation through the Office of Professional Standards.

Collins was sworn in on February 28, 2022, and is assigned to the Uniform Patrol Bureau, according to the department.