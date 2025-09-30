89-year-old Pinellas Park woman retires after running every day for more than 45 years

The Brief Lois Bastien of Pinellas Park ran every single day for over 45 years. She recently stopped after she was diagnosed with arthritis. Bastien stopped her streak on the day of her late husband's birthday.



Lois Bastien of Pinellas Park is like any other 89-year-old, and likes to cross stitch. She's even displayed some of her hard work on the wall of her home.

"My sister-in-law got me interested in it," Bastien said. "It's a nice pass time."

However, Lois also is not like every other 89-year-old, by the way she previously passed her time.

"I just kept on running," Bastien said.

The backstory:

It all started with her daughter Cynthia back in 1980 when she tried out for her school's cross-country team.

"She was in high school and wanted to run, so I started running with her," Bastien said.

That created something special. She ran in multiple marathons and even took part in the first ever Turkey Trot in the Tampa Bay area.

By the numbers:

In fact, Bastien ran every single day for 16,526 consecutive days or roughly around 45.25 years. That is a world record according to Streak Runners International.

The next closest woman is Barbara Latta of Raleigh, North Carolina, who has run for 15,276 days, which is about 41.82 years.

"People tell me I should be more proud of it," Bastien said.

What they're saying:

She's certainly battled through a lot.

Pictured: Lois Bastien.

"I was able to run through the hamstring pulls," Bastien said. "I put off having cataract surgery, because I was sure the doctor would say, 'No running.'"

She even kept the streak alive when hurricanes would come through town by ditching the area to head up to Orlando, so she could run.

"Sometime during the day, I could get out and at least do a couple of miles," Bastien said.

Big picture view:

However, recently, she decided to call it quits.

"Well, I think I am starting to feel my age with this arthritis," Bastien said.

Bastien is also feeling something else.

"I really can't think of living with anybody else," Bastien said.

Dig deeper:

Her long-time running partner, her husband Ron, died eight years ago. So, Lois decided to end the streak on July 16, 2025 — Ron's birthday.

Ron was the one who always sent Lois' information to Streak Runners International to brag about his wife.

"I don't think there is ever a day that goes by that I don't think about him," Bastien said.

Ron's memory kept her going all of these years. She misses Ron, and she is going to miss running for him every single day.

"When I think of it, 45 years, I can't believe I did it," Bastien said.