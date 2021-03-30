Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, a 'man of his word,' shows off Super Bowl tattoo

Super Bowl tattoos are all the rage this offseason for the Buccaneers, and their coach is the latest to show off his new ink.

Mike Evans was one of the first to commemorate the Bucs’ world championship, showing off the Lombardi Trophy on his chest.

Antoine Winfield added a super bowl sleeve on his right arm, along with praying hands.

Both of these tattoos were done by artist Gotti Flores.

Now, making good on his promise, is Bruce Arians. The coach has a permanent reminder of the crowning NFL moment on his left shoulder.

Arians made the bet with his strength staff and his tight ends coach; there’s no word if they have gotten theirs yet.