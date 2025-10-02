Buccaneers nurse several injuries heading into Seattle

The Brief The Buccaneers have doubled the number of players on the injury report from eight to 16 this week. Some of the guys on the report are Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and Bucky Irving. The Bucs had to change a practice to a walkthrough due to all the injuries.



One thing is obvious at the practice fields of One Buc Place - the Buccaneers are banged up.

"Those guys are battling," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said.

The team is looking at all lineup possibilities for Sunday.

"If we’ve got to move some people around, that’s what we’re going to have to do," Bowles said.

The backstory:

While it may only be Week 5, the Bucs have an injury report that has doubled from eight guys to 16 since last week. The list that includes the likes of Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Bucky Irving and more feels like a mile long.

"We probably had more people that couldn’t practice than could practice," Bowles said.

These may be more than just your typical bumps and bruises that come throughout an NFL season, but the Bucs plan on pushing through.

"I feel good," Mayfield said.

Feeling good may be sugarcoating it just a bit, but that's the way the Bucs have to be in order to field a team on Sunday.

The Mindset:

"Right now, you are trying to get the best 11 out there to be able to handle situations they are going to put you in from an offensive perspective," Defensive passing game coordinator George Edwards said. "We feel good with where we are right now."

Right now, the Bucs are slowly getting players back and are hopeful for some more returns soon.

"We just want to see how the week goes with the other guys and see," Bowles said.

The guys say they will be prepared, no matter the circumstances.

"I feel like I am always ready, I think it is a great opportunity for me," Buccaneers running back Rachaad White said. "Not as well as what we've got going on as a team to kinda show our depth and who we are."

We'll definitely see Sunday in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m.