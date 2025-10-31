Bucs rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson has a signature flipping touchdown celebration

The Brief Bucs rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson flips in the end zone when he scores a touchdown. He learned how to flip when he was five-years-old with his stepdad. Johnson says the flips are only reserved for home games at Raymond James Stadium.



Bucs rookie wide receiver Tez Johnson is living his best life.

"It's a dream," Johnson said.

It's a dream come true to be an NFL player and the Bucs believe he was a steal in the seventh round.

"He's got speed," Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said. "He's got speed. He can get down and get past you if you don't know who he is, and he's got great hands. "

However, that's not all he's got.

"I've got so many flips in the bag that nobody knows about," Johnson said.

He's shown off his flipping skills first in the preseason against the Buffalo Bills and then in the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers. Not only his touchdowns but his flips impressed the Bucs in the process.

"He knows how to celebrate," Bowles said. "Coming out of college from Oregon, he knows how to celebrate."

It's a celebration that would make legendary Olympian Simone Biles jealous on top of his teammates.

"If I weighed 140 pounds, I would probably be able to fly too," Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "I haven't weighed that since sixth-grade."

However, for Johnson, it all began back when he was five years old.

"My stepdad started me on the bed," Johnson said. "Within two days, I was on the concrete, and then I watched my buddies do tricks and just kind of mimicked them in the air. If I mess up, I mess up. I just get up and do it again."

He doesn't mess up doing it anymore and the Oregon product believes he now has a signature celebration.

"I think I have pretty much stamped it," Johnson said. "It's pretty elite now."

He says it's so elite that he is only saving it for home games. That's why he did not flip in the endzone when he scored on Monday Night Football in Detroit.

"I do it for our fans," Johnson said. "Nobody else. Whenever I score again, I've got another one."

Even if he never scores and shows off his flipping abilities again, Johnson would be just fine with that. He just wants to play whatever role is needed.

"Whatever the coaches ask me to do, I try to do to the best of my ability," Johnson said. "I don't look at my role being bigger than what it is supposed to be. Whatever I can do to help the team, that's what I am going to do."