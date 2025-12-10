Charter schools face pushback from Hillsborough County School Board over access to facilities

The Brief Hillsborough County School Board approved a proclamation urging lawmakers to revise Florida’s new Schools of Hope law. The law allows for-profit charter operators to move into under-utilized public school classrooms for free, requiring districts to cover all costs. Board members say the rule lacks accountability, transparency, and protections for public school students.



Hillsborough County’s school board is pushing back against Florida’s expanded Schools of Hope program, passing a proclamation urging the state to change the law that allows state-approved charter networks to occupy public school classrooms without paying for the space or support services.

PREVIOUS STORY: Hillsborough school board weighs major construction projects due to Florida's expanded Schools of Hope program

What we know:

Under the state’s new co-location rule, Schools of Hope charter operators can move onto public school campuses deemed under-utilized. Districts must provide transportation, food service, custodial support, and other resources at no cost to the charter.

Hundreds of schools across Florida received letters of intent last month from two charter companies signaling plans to co-locate.

Board members argued that the law forces public schools to subsidize private operators. Jessica Vaughn said taxpayers should not be footing the bill.

"If you're getting public dollars, you should be accountable and transparent, and you should be paying for the services that your students are utilizing at the bare minimum," Vaughn said.

Nadia Combs said her duty is to represent public school families.

"I'm elected to push for Hillsborough County public schools. I wasn't elected to represent the schools of hope. I'm here for Hillsborough County taxpayers," Combs said.

District leaders are also urging lawmakers to clearly define what qualifies as an under-utilized school, add safeguards for students, and protect newly built campuses. One public school supporter who spoke during public comment said co-location would harm students’ sense of belonging.

"Not only does this disrupt the learning experience by the public school students, it makes them feel they are not worthy to have their own space," the supporter said.

What they're saying:

At a statewide conference last week, Florida’s education commissioner was booed while speaking about the Schools of Hope program. He defended the policy and reportedly warned that districts refusing to cooperate could face consequences.

"This is not the moment to protect half-empty buildings. This is not the moment to protect the way things work. This is the moment to put students first," Commissioner Anastasis Kamoutsas said.

The lone vote against Hillsborough’s proclamation came from board member Patti Rendon, who said compromise is still possible.

"I believe that we need to work collaboratively with Tallahassee to make sure that we're doing the best thing for students," Rendon said.

The other side:

Schools of Hope were originally created to offer students in low-performing schools an alternative path. Their authority was significantly expanded this year, allowing them to occupy public school campuses at no cost.

State officials and supporters say the model increases access to high-performing charter options. Mater Academy, a major operator, has submitted dozens of notices to districts across the state and insists it is following the law.

Critics argue the program prioritizes corporate charters over neighborhood schools and drains resources from districts already facing tight budgets.

The Florida Commissioner of Education and state board of education members have not responded to repeated requests for comments from FOX 13 about Schools of Hope and the uncertainty surrounding the law.

What's next:

State Sen. Darryl Rouson has introduced legislation that would repeal the co-location provision. His proposal faces an uphill battle in a Legislature that has largely backed charter expansion.