Fifth grader qualifies for National Finals of Drive, Chip and Putt competition

The Brief Edward Lam, 10, is heading to the National Finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition. The finals will be held at the historic Augusta National Golf Club, the home of The Masters. Lam hopes to become a pro golfer someday.



Fifth grader Edward Lam is passionate about golf.

"It's my favorite thing to do in the world, because it frustrates you, and you learn from it," Lam said. "You get to learn from your mistakes."

READ: New Rays ownership pledges commitment to Tampa Bay area

He's learned that he's pretty good at it already.

What they're saying:

"You can hit it really far," Lam said. "It took me until I was 7-and-a-half, 8 years old to start wanting to practice a lot."

It's his love for the game that really stands out. He is out on the golf course most weekdays working on his game.

MORE: Local investors unveil redevelopment proposal for Gas Plant District, with or without the Rays

"Edward loves to practice," golf coach Michael Cestone said. "He listens so well. He's able to readily apply what we say, and his enthusiasm just augments his success."

And at just 10 years old, he's already seeing that success.

"Ten is early," Cestone said. "We've only seen a handful of people achieve this zenith, but 10, it's very rare."

Big picture view:

It's so rare that he is one of just 10 kids in his age group to qualify for the National Finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition in Augusta National in April 2026. He qualified after winning the event for his age group at TPC Sawgrass on September 6.

SPORTS: Tampa Bay Tech alum David Wilson breaks records in Florida Gators debut

"It's going to be very cool," Lam said. "You get to see what pros get to play on and not too many people in the world get to go there and practice there or hit balls there."

Not only will he get to compete on one of the most historic golf courses in the country, Lam will get to attend a practice round of The Masters once he is done competing in the event.

"It's kind of hard to put it into words how sailing of an achievement this is," Cestone said. "We're talking the likes of Hogan, Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tiger Woods, The Masters, Bobby Jones. This is so special. "

Dig deeper:

Special doesn't even begin to describe Lam, according to his coach.

"We always say, I say, 'Edward, what is the most important club in your bag?'" Cestone said. "And he says, 'The mind.' I say, 'That's exactly right, because it allows you to use the rest of your clubs to the best of your ability.' That's what he does, and he capitalizes on it really well."

READ: Robert Griffin III 'thankful to God' after family gets into 'worst car accident of our lives'

What's next:

Edward hopes to capitalize on this opportunity at Augusta National to hopefully take his golf career to another level someday.

"I want to go to pro tour," Lam said.

And even at his age, it might not be too far-fetched.

"He can go as far as he wants with his game because of his attitude," Cestone said. "It is just so great."