Tampa Bay Tech alum David Wilson breaks records in Florida Gators debut

Florida Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson sure knows how to make a first impression after breaking several records in his first game.

"How about that freshman receiver Dallas Wilson going off and setting about every record that there is for a rookie," Florida head coach Billy Napier said after the Gators beat Texas 29-21 on Saturday.

After missing the first four games of the season, Wilson broke three records against the Longhorns. The true freshman is now at the top of the record books for receptions, yards and touchdowns in a Florida debut after he caught six balls for 111 yards and two scores.

What they're saying:

"It was really just great being out there and just playing with my team," Wilson said.

The team feels the same way about suiting up with No. 6.

"Since day one he stepped on campus, he was the guy," Florida senior defensive back Devin Moore said.

The Gators say it was only a matter of time before the rest of the college football world figured that out.

"Just a total creature from a testing perspective, and then he has a competitive spirit that's second to none," Napier said. "He turns it up."

No one is happier to have him on the field than his quarterback, DJ Lagway.

Special Talent:

"He's a specimen, man," Lagway said. "He's a great player to have on the field. I told him, Every time you play, expect the ball; it's coming your way."

Despite the historic performance, the Tampa Bay Tech alum says it was just like any other game for him.

"I know a lot of guys were asking me on the sideline, like, 'How does it feel,'" Wilson said. "I'm like, 'It feels regular.' I'm like, 'I really don't know how I'm supposed to feel. Let's win the game first, guys. Let's win the game first.' But yeah, it felt good."

But it felt better for a different reason.

The backstory:

On his eye-black during the game, he wrote two words: "Lisa" and "Son" to honor his late mother.

"My mom had passed, her name is Lisa, but I would say my mother," Wilson said. "She was very confident. She believed she could do anything in the world, and I guess that just carried on to me."

Napier says it's easy to see that energy in his freshman wide receiver.

"He's got a great spirit about him," Napier said. "He's fun to be around. He's got a sense of humor, and he's a great competitor on game day, and that's his first game in a uniform here."

If that's what he can do in Game 1, who knows what his ceiling will be.

"I know what we can do as a team, so just believing as a team and just coming in week after week and seeing what they're putting on the field, I know the sky was the limit for us," Wilson said.

