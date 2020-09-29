Expand / Collapse search

Here's where you can find Stanley Cup gear to support the Lightning's win

By FOX 13 news staff
Tampa Bay Lightning
Raw: Fans erupt after Lightning win

Thunder Alley went wild after the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars to take home the Stanley Cup.

TAMPA, Fla. - If you're searching for Stanley Cup champions merchandise, there are some options for Lightning fans to get the gear.

Dick's Sporting Goods has extended its operating hours -- all because of Tampa Bay's win -- and opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The store said among the locations with Stanley Cup gear are Westshore Plaza, Westfield Brandon, Tyrone Square Mall and University Town Center.

Fans can purchase gear through the store's contactless curbside pickup service.

You can also find gear through other retailers online:

Once you suit up, you can take part in Wednesday's celebrations after the team returns to Tampa. 

Tampa shines in Bolts blue

Downtown Tampa was proudly lit up in blue as the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup.