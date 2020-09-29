Here's where you can find Stanley Cup gear to support the Lightning's win

If you're searching for Stanley Cup champions merchandise, there are some options for Lightning fans to get the gear.

Dick's Sporting Goods has extended its operating hours -- all because of Tampa Bay's win -- and opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The store said among the locations with Stanley Cup gear are Westshore Plaza, Westfield Brandon, Tyrone Square Mall and University Town Center.

Fans can purchase gear through the store's contactless curbside pickup service.

You can also find gear through other retailers online:

Once you suit up, you can take part in Wednesday's celebrations after the team returns to Tampa.

