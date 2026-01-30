Lightning, Bruins to face off in Tampa's first outdoor NHL game

The Brief The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Boston Bruins in the NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Fans can watch the outdoor game on ESPN or stream it on ESPN+, with pregame festivities starting early in the afternoon. The NHL is promising a unique Gasparilla-themed spectacle built specifically for Tampa.



The NHL Stadium Series game between the Lightning and Bruins takes place this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Opening ceremonies are slated for 6:30 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive much earlier to take in the full experience.

What fans need to know:

Pregame fan festivities are scheduled to begin in the early afternoon, with the NHL fan festival opening at 1 p.m. in Lot 5 and 6 for ticketed fans.

MORE NEWS: Venice woman arrested in illegal gambling operation at arcade, 66 slot machines seized: SCSO

Parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m. and stadium gates open at 5 p.m.

Country legend Tim McGraw will perform during the first intermission and artist Hunter Hayes will sing the national anthem.

Where to watch on TV:

Fans watching from home can catch the game live on ESPN. The broadcast will also be available for streaming on ESPN+. Canadian viewers can watch on Sportsnet and Sportsnet+.

Dig deeper:

Pulling off an outdoor hockey game in a tropical city is no small feat. The NHL has hosted numerous outdoor games over the last two decades, but bringing one to an outdoor football stadium in a tropical city took years of careful planning.

The league has spent the entire week building the ice surface inside a massive, perfectly climate-controlled, 70-yard tent inside Raymond James Stadium. That tent will be removed early on Sunday.

Colder than expected temperatures have aided the ice-making process this week, and plummeting temperatures on game day should ensure pristine rink conditions. Temperatures in the 40s are currently forecast for puck drop.

Fans are lucking out on more than just the spectacle.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Lightning to stay at Benchmark Arena through 2043

Not only is this the first outdoor NHL game of its kind in Tampa, it also features two teams that have been red-hot lately. The Bruins and Lightning enter the Stadium Series as two of the league’s top contenders, each tallying a league-best 11 wins in January.

Gasparilla takeover:

Earlier this week, the NHL revealed a Gasparilla-inspired treasure map theme that will surround the rink inside Raymond James Stadium.

Fans will spot plenty of Tampa-specific Easter eggs worked into the artwork, including references like "Brayden’s Point of No Return" and "Kucherov Cove."

READ: Gasparilla invasion route shifted due to wind forecast

And it goes well beyond the ice.

The league says it is bringing in Gasparilla floats, boats, cannons and even changing out the rigging on the Buccaneers’ iconic pirate ship. Crews are also building a full shipwreck on the field as part of the immersive theme.

Where to get tickets:

While the game is officially sold out, tickets can be found on secondary markets.

For more information about the game, visit here.