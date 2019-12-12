Ahoy Matey: Pirates invade Tampa during annual Gasparilla celebration
Pirates invaded Tampa Bay Saturday for the 2020 Gasparilla Pirate Festival as thousands of people lined both sides of Bayshore Boulevard to catch some of the precious beaded treasure.
Gasparilla 2020: What you need to know
Hundreds of thousands of pirates are expected to join the Gasparilla invasion of Tampa on Saturday.
The ship at the center of it all: A history of the Jose Gasparilla II
Docked in downtown Tampa, the Jose Gasparilla II is one of the most iconic parts of Gasparilla and a year-round reminder of Tampa’s biggest party and quirkiest tradition.
What to know about Uber and Lyft during Gasparilla
While Tampa is preparing for a pirate invasion, many revelers are figuring out how to get to and from the Gasparilla parade safely.
E-scooter access will be limited during Gasparilla, city says
People in Tampa love to scoot, but how will motorized e-scooters fit into the already-crowded streets of Tampa during the Gasparilla Parade of Pirates?
Turn in your Gasparilla beads for discounted, free admission to The Florida Aquarium
Once again, The Florida Aquarium is offering a discount on tickets for those who recycle their Gasparilla beads in an effort to keep them from ending up in our waterways or streets.
Thousands of tiny pirates invade Tampa Bay for the 2020 Children's Gasparilla Parade
Thousands of pint-sized pirates invaded Tampa for this year's Children's Gasparilla Parade.
Tampa is opening Gasparilla bead collection sites starting Jan. 22
In an effort to avoid bead debris, Tampa city officials are opening bead collection sites on Wednesday, January 22.
Your guide to the 2020 Gasparilla Children’s Parade
Little pirates will soon be invading Tampa as the Gasparilla season gets underway Saturday with the Children's Gasparilla Parade.
Gasparilla's history dates back more than a century
It is Gasparilla season in the Tampa Bay area, and for the uninitiated, the parades and parties can be a bit overwhelming.
Dorothy the tugboat has been around much longer than the celebration of Gasparilla
Lynda Weiss is a tugboat captain for Hendry Marine Industries. She is one of the captains bringing in the Gasparilla invasion by leading the Floatilla.
WWE, Marvel star Dave Bautista to serve as Grand Marshal for Gasparilla
Ye Mystic Krewe announced Thursday that six-time WWE world champion and Marvel star Dave Bautista will serve as Grand Marshal for this year's Gasparilla Pirate Fest.
The costumed kids of the 1949 Gasparilla Children's Parade
The Gasparilla Children's Parade will fill Bayshore Boulevard Saturday. The parade has grown into a major event, but its origins are humble.
Gasparilla krewe's handicap-accessible float lets those with disabilities participate in parade
Gasparilla is just around the corner and a local couple is making it easier for those with disabilities to participate in the parade.
Tampa mayor launches campaign to keep beads out of the bay
Don't worry: Beads are still welcome on the parade route. Police will just be keeping tabs on who's throwing them off boats or floats into the water, which is illegal.
Gasparilla in July: Tampa Tarpons to auction Gasparilla-inspired jerseys
It might be the middle of summer, but it’s never too early to start getting excited for Gasparilla. The Tampa Tarpons are so ready for the big parade that they thought they would have their own Gasparilla-themed night.
70-year evolution of the Gasparilla Children's Parade
Gasparilla season officially kicks off this weekend when little pirates will invade the city. The G-rated Children's Parade is held the week before the more raucous Gasparilla Pirate Fest and has been a part of the festival's history since the 1940s.