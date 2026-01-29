Expand / Collapse search
Venice woman arrested in illegal gambling operation at arcade, 66 slot machines seized: SCSO

Published  January 29, 2026 4:10pm EST
Venice
The Brief

    • A Venice woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to an illegal gambling bust at a Venice arcade, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
    • Investigators seized 66 slot machines and cash from the "41 Social Club" located at 1978 South Tamiami Trail, SCSO said.
    • Taylor Swim, 28, faces charges of keeping and maintaining a gambling house and possession of slot machines.

VENICE, Fla. - A woman is facing charges after deputies shut down an illegal gambling operation at a Venice arcade Wednesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

SCSO says investigators and the Florida Gaming Control Commission arrested Taylor Swim, 28, at the "41 Social Club," which is located at 1978 South Tamiami Trail.

Investigators searched the arcade, seizing 66 slot machines and cash, according to SCSO.

Dig deeper:

SCSO says investigators recovered a cease-and-desist letter that had been given to the business by the sheriff’s office in April 2025.

The arrest was part of a months-long illegal gambling investigation across Sarasota County.

Swim was booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility on charges of keeping and maintaining a gambling house and possession of slot machines. 

What they're saying:

"We will continue our partnership with the Florida Gaming Control Commission focusing on the same goal of shutting down these illegal gambling businesses in our community," Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said. "To our citizens, we hear you, and we will continue to hold them accountable."

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

