Venice woman arrested in illegal gambling operation at arcade, 66 slot machines seized: SCSO

A woman is facing charges after deputies shut down an illegal gambling operation at a Venice arcade Wednesday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

SCSO says investigators and the Florida Gaming Control Commission arrested Taylor Swim, 28, at the "41 Social Club," which is located at 1978 South Tamiami Trail.

Investigators searched the arcade, seizing 66 slot machines and cash, according to SCSO.

Dig deeper:

SCSO says investigators recovered a cease-and-desist letter that had been given to the business by the sheriff’s office in April 2025.

The arrest was part of a months-long illegal gambling investigation across Sarasota County.

Swim was booked into the Sarasota County Correctional Facility on charges of keeping and maintaining a gambling house and possession of slot machines.

What they're saying:

"We will continue our partnership with the Florida Gaming Control Commission focusing on the same goal of shutting down these illegal gambling businesses in our community," Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said. "To our citizens, we hear you, and we will continue to hold them accountable."