Lightning trade Mikhail Sergachev, Tanner Jeannot during second round of NHL Draft

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded defenseman Mikhail Sergachev for defenseman J.J. Moser, forward Conor Geekie, a seventh-round pick (199th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft of the Utah Hockey Club during the second day of the NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

Vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced the trade on Saturday.

Sergachev was traded to the Lightning from the Montreal Canadiens in 2017. He spent seven seasons in Tampa Bay and skated in 100 playoff games with the Lightning.

According to the team, Sergachev ranks second all-time among Lightning defensemen for assists (209), points and blocked shots (670), while his 471 games played rank fourth.

He helped the Lighting to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021, according to the National Hockey League (NHL).

The Lightning also acquired a fourth-round pick (118th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Tanner Jeannot.

Jeannot was traded to Tampa Bay at the 2023 trade deadline, and he currently has one year remaining on his two-year extension he signed with the Lightning.

